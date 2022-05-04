Amber Heard fired her PR team due to negative headlines









The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become a major talking point on almost all social media platforms. Since this has received a lot of attention, most of the public perception has favoured Johnny Depp while Amber Heard has been continuously subjected to bad publicity over the course of the trial.

Clips from the trial have been widely circulated on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit with users editing the footage in order to ridicule Heard and her team of lawyers. As is inevitable, countless memes have been made about the perceived incompetency of Heard’s legal team which has convinced many that Depp will win the defamation case.

Due to the negative headlines as well as the onslaught of public backlash against Heard, the actress has decided to fire her PR team. According to the New York Post, sources claimed that Heard was “frustrated with her story not being told effectively” and that she had a very low tolerance for “bad headlines” in the press.

In order to deal with the unending damage caused by social media users, Heard has refused to go ahead with the services of PR firm Precision Strategies. Instead, she has chosen to work with Shane Communications and her case will be led by CEO David Shane whose firm has previously worked against Depp.

“After years of narrative building, you can’t change the public’s opinion in the three weeks when someone is suing you in a case,” one expert claimed while others pointed out that it was a panic move to change firms in the middle of the trial. According to Lis Smith, Precision Strategies is “one of the best crisis firms… but they can’t rewrite the history of what’s happened.”

