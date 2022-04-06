Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard to be televised









After months of back and forth and further legal issues, Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard will start next week in Fairfax County, Virginia. With each and every detail of the event being publicised, Court TV has now announced that it will be providing a live televised feed for the court case.

As the official provider for the court case, the network promises to “provide viewers unobstructed and unbiased views of the proceedings,” as stated in a press release.

“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” Ethan Nelson, Acting Head of Court TV added. Continuing, he stated, “Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds”.

The legal ordeal between the two stars was sparked in 2019 when Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she told The Washington Post that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

This was further heightened in November 2020 when Depp opened a libel case against The Sun newspaper after suing the publication which described the actor as a “wife beater” in the context of Heard’s allegations. Losing the case after the judge found the published words to be “substantially true”.

As reported by BBC News, the ruling stated, “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true”.

The defamation trial is due to finally begin on April 11th at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

