Judd Apatow voices desire to return for 'Superbad 2'









It’s been 15 years since the release of the contemporary comedy favourite Superbad, a film that would help popularise such actors as Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Seth Rogen, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone and Bill Hader. Despite many of the cast and crew having voiced their dislike at the idea of doing a sequel, director Judd Apatow remains keen to return to the iconic host of characters.

Speaking on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Apatow commented, “I always wanted them to do a sequel to Superbad,” with the follow-up film following the original characters as they go through college.

Having previously commented on where he’d like a sequel to go if the film did happen, star Jonah Hill commented that he’d want to see a film where the three characters were living in an old people’s home.

Apatow comments on this, stating, “I know that Jonah said, ‘Oh it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college”.

Continuing, he added, “But everyone was like ‘Nah we don’t want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one,’ and I would always say the same thing, ‘Well that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?’”.

As well as Jonah Hill, co-star Michael Cera has also given his opinion regarding a sequel, telling Esquire in March 2022 that he, “would be open to just doing anything with that group of people”. Despite this, he further added that most of the cast were “pretty staunchly against” a sequel, adding, “Just because we feel good about the movie. It could only tarnish something that is a good memory”.

Take a look at Apatow discussing the sequel, below.