Jonah Hill will make 'Superbad 2' only after he turns 80









Jonah Hill isn’t just one of Hollywood’s most prominent acting stars, he is also a very promising filmmaker who showed the world what he can do with a camera after he made Mid90s. Since then, Hill has graduated to bigger acting projects but he still harbours the dream of writing and directing more of his own artistic endeavours.

Hill recently starred in Adam McKay’s apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up, alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. He was perfectly cast to play the role of the son of the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), a thoroughly incompetent and shameless product of blatant nepotism intended to be a reflection of the current structures of power.

In addition, Hill managed to get a starring role in yet another high-profile project where he will get to reunite with the filmmaker he referred to as a visionary – Martin Scorsese. After doing a fantastic job in The Wolf of Wall Street, Hill is set to play the iconic role of Jerry Garcia in a biopic that Scorsese is making about the Grateful Dead.

The performance that started it all was Hill’s comedic burst in the 2007 flick Superbad where he starred alongside Michael Cera as a couple of awkward high school kids who are too scared to grow up and move on, inevitably engaging in the dumbest things imaginable. In a recent interview, Hill spoke about the potential of a sequel to Superbad.

“What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2,” Hill commented, adding that he has not made any formal pitches to producers yet but he is really looking forward to the manifestation of this idea. “Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad’. Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Hill also reminisced about his life when Superbad was first released, stating: “I lived in an apartment near Canter’s Deli, in Los Angeles, and there was a Superbad billboard above my little-ass apartment. Every day, I would walk to Canter’s to get sandwiches, and no one knew who I was, but there was a billboard with me on it right there! It was nuts. I kind of got this vibe, like, whoa – shit’s about to be really… different.”

Watch the trailer for Superbad below.