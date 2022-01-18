Joss Whedon denies multiple allegations of misconduct









There was a point in the 2010’s when director Joss Whedon was the most popular creative in the industry, helming Marvel’s The Avengers along with its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. The reason for his sudden absence from the industry since his enormous success comes partly down to the backlash he received when he came on as a script doctor to fix Justice League for Warner Brothers with several cast and crew members speaking out about his behaviour on set.

Describing the director as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, also added that Whedon’s behaviour was “enabled” on set by senior executives at Warner Bros. The details as to such unacceptable behaviour include Fisher being told by a source that Whedon had lightened his skin tone in the edit of Justice League whilst also dramatically reducing his screen time.

Speaking to Vulture magazine in an extensive interview, Whedon responded to the allegations made against him by calling Fisher “a bad actor in both senses,” claiming that he cut many of the actor’s scenes from the film due to his performance. Accepting that he can be difficult to work with, the director also attacked those who had used “every weaponisable word of the modern era to make it seem like I was an abusive monster. I think I’m one of the nicer showrunners that’s ever been”.

Along with criticism from Ray Fisher, Justice League co-star Gal Gadot has also spoken out against the filmmaker, claiming that he threatened her on the set of the film and made the whole experience miserable. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie”.

Refusing to comment on the new interview from Joss Whedon when it was released online, actor Ray Fisher took to Twitter to voice his opinion, with his point of view plain to see, below.

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…



Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022