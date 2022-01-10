‘Justice League’ was "the worst experience", according to Ben Affleck









The Justice League saga has been one of the most significant events in the world of superhero films in recent years. Starring the likes of Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill among other big names, the initial release of Justice League was mostly overseen by Joss Whedon and it was heavily criticised but the legacy of the project wasn’t over until Zack Snyder’s cut came out in 2020.

It was Snyder who was initially set to direct anyway and he retained the directorial credits for the first version of the film. However, Snyder had to step away from Justice League when he found out that his daughter had tragically killed herself and was naturally devastated. In order to keep the project going, the studio salvaged a 120-minute version with the help of Whedon.

In 2020, we saw the release of Snyder’s own vision of what Justice League was supposed to be. It was a four hour version of the film which many studio executives thought would never work but it did, with many fans of superhero films ranking it among the greatest works ever made in the history of the genre.

In a new interview, Affleck opened up about the experience of working on Justice League and cited it among the worst projects of his professional life due to the uncertain circumstances. Citing the personal tragedies in his life as well as Snyder’s, Affleck claimed that the 2017 film was the breaking point which made him step away from the role of Batman.

“That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the reshooting,” Affleck explained. “It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.'”

Watch the trailer for Justice League below.