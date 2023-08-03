Josh Homme says it is “a little c**ty” when bands don’t play their hits









Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has expressed his distaste for artists who refuse to play their biggest hits.

During the Tuna on Toast with Stryker podcast, Homme discussed playing ‘No One Knows’ during live performances as something that is an “agreement” with the audience and “a big part of coming here to see us”.

He explained: “When there’s bands that don’t want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it’s a little cunty to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction.”

Adding: “In the years of doing this, I’ve seen a lot of artists… sort of get angry at their own music for doing well. Having fans is a cool thing. And they want stuff. And when it comes to playing the stuff that they want, I feel like that’s why this is happening, right? You guys are all here because you want to hear some stuff and also have no idea what’s going to happen. And you need to have that basic food group in order for me to surprise you, too. Surprise requires knowing some constants are going to happen. So I don’t sweat stuff like that.”

The band’s latest studio album, In Times New Roman, marked their first release in six years – a period of time in which Homme experienced numerous big life events, including a separation and custody battle, alongside a cancer diagnosis.

As part of the comeback, the band also headlined The Other Stage at Glastonbury back in June, their first appearance at the festival since 2011.

Queens of The Stone Age will be returning to Britain later this year for another run of dates at indoor arenas beginning on November 14th at Mancheser’s AO Arena. They will also play The O2 in London as well as shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and Stockton.