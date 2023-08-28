Josh Homme names Viagra Boys as his favourite new band









Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has revealed his love of Viagra Boys during a conversation with comedian Bill Burr.

Homme, the latest guest on Burr’s podcast The Monday Morning, was asked by the stand-up for a musical recommendation, prompting the singer to wax lyrical about his respect for the Swedish punk band.

“There’s this band Viagra Boys I’ve been listening to a lot,” he told Burr, who revealed Homme had previously told him about the group. “It’s very sort of raw and loose, and self-aware like it’s kind of skewing culture but by admitting and making fun of this but it’s me.”

“It’s self-aware, the singer Sebastian (Murphy) is really self-aware and free in himself, there’s a bit of Iggy and along the road that we have taken,” Homme continued.

This summer, Queens of the Stone Age returned with their new album In Times New Roman. In a three-star review, Far Out said of the LP: “In Times New Roman has darkness woven into its DNA. But Homme’s never been one to feel sorry for himself. The anger and confusion that has coloured his life outside of music doesn’t really find its way into either the music or the lyrics of In Times New Roman.”

Later this year, Queens of the Stone Age return to the United Kingdom for a series of arena dates, including shows at the O2 Arena in London and the AO Arena in Manchester.

Watch Homme on The Monday Morning podcast below.