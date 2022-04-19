Josh Brolin reveals that he missed out on Zack Snyder's Batman role









Josh Brolin has revealed that he was once a serious candidate to play Batman in Zack Snyder’s series of films before the role was eventually awarded to Ben Affleck.

Brolin, who has already starred in a couple of comic book roles, playing Thanos in the MCU, and Cable in Deadpool 2, made the revelation in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He explained that the notion of becoming ‘The Caped Crusader’ was “interesting”, and was clear that he was very keen to play The Bat. However, Snyder opted to go for a different creative direction. “That was his decision – that wasn’t my decision,” Brolin clarified.

The actor then proceeded to share details of what his version of the DC superhero was meant to have looked like, after discussions with Snyder. “It would have been the older, more raspy, for lack of a better word,” he declared. “Honestly, that would have been a fun deal, and maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80.”

Never being one to shy away from a challenge, it was the fact that numerous Batman films have faced criticism that made the role appeal to the No Country for Old Men star. “Something that is set up to not work at all, or to work flyingly – I like those odds,” he said. “I like playing with those odds. I’m like, ‘Am I the guy who’s gonna make it all fail?'”

Discussion of Batman films being criticised then led Brolin to mention George Clooney’s polarising take on the character in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Of the terrible critical response to Joel Schumacher’s film, Brolin quipped: “You talk to Clooney, and he’s still joking about it — and it wasn’t his fault.”

As for Affleck, his run as Batman hasn’t ended yet. He’s already starred in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and now, his final appearance as Bruce Wayne’s alter ego will be in the 2023 film, The Flash.

It’s strange that there are two actors currently playing Batman, but this is the cinematic comic book world; anything can happen. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to take on the role, portraying a grunge-inspired version in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Reeves’ celebrated film is coming to streaming services this week.

Watch the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League below.

