Watch the new teaser for ‘The Flash’ starring Ezra Miller









Treating comic-book fans to a wide array of trailers, teases and interviews, the DC FanDome event has come to a close, gifting audiences with brand new insight into Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Black Adam among many other projects. The other major announcement was the arrival of early footage for the long-anticipated The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and many more.

Adapted from the highly popular Flashpoint comic from 2011, the bombastic superhero story sees The Flash hop from dimension to dimension, fighting alongside another version of himself, as well as Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s 1990s version of the caped crusader.

Though the new trailer is only short, it does give fans a valuable insight into the tone of the final film, replicating the success of previous DC instalments Justice League and Wonder Woman with a mixture of dark, shadowy visuals and lighthearted moments of humour.

The Flash will see Ben Affleck return to his role as Batman for the first time since 2017’s Justice League, with the actor having since been replaced by Robert Pattinson. Barbara Muschietti, the producer of The Flash, told Vanity Fair: “There have been some all sorts of stories and things he said himself about having a very hard time playing Batman, and it had been difficult for him,” she said. “I think it was more about a difficult time in his life. When we approached him, he’s now in a very different time in his life. He was very open to it, which was a bit of a surprise to us. It was a question mark.”

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Keaton revealed how it felt to reprise the iconic role in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming DC Flash film. Describing the experience as “shockingly normal,” Keaton spoke about how the project has invoked memories of Burton’s production: “You start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories [come back].”

Take a look at the brand new teaser for The Flash below.

Comments