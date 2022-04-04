Joni Mitchell wins Best Historical Album at Grammys 2022 and delivers acceptance speech









Canadian songstress Joni Mitchell was one of the most successful artists at this year’s edition of the Grammys. Her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) won the award for Best Historical Album, beating nominations such as Prince’s Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition).

Adding to the excitement of the occasion was that Mitchell was there to claim the award herself, which many fans were surprised by, as it is well known that she’s been plagued by ill health over the past few years. She delivered a short but packed speech thanking those around her, including her label team, Cameron Crowe, who wrote the album’s liner notes, her physical therapist and others.

Aside from taking home the Grammy for Best Historical Album, Mitchell was also bestowed with the honour of MusiCares’ Person of the Year during this year’s ceremony. Her appearance at the ceremony on April 1st was one of the first public appearances she’s made since her brain aneurism back in 2015.

It’s been a triumphant weekend for Mitchell, who’s triumphed in the face of real adversity, and for anyone wanting to understand the iconic songwriter more, The Early Years is a must-have, featuring some of the earliest known recordings she made.

Accepting the Grammy, Mitchell said: “Thank you! Much thanks to the Academy for this nomination and for this win. I didn’t expect this. I’d like to thank my dream team that help me put it together. The folks at Rhino, Patrick and Dorian, Lisa, and to Marcy, who’s my assistant in all of this and she keeps me on schedule, thanks very much. And to Sultoon here, who is my physical therapist and who is my angel.”

She continued: “And to Cameron Crowe, who wrote the liner notes on this project and is also a dear friend. And to Frank, my manager, thank you, Frank, for all your assistance in this thing. And everybody at Rhino who made the package so beautiful. Thank you.”

Watch Mitchell pick her Grammy up below.