Joni Mitchell to present at the 2022 Grammy Awards









Joni Mitchell is set to make a rare appearance to present an award at this year’s Grammys ceremony.

The singer-songwriter, who has largely kept out of public sight since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, is also nominated for the award of Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

On Friday (April 1st), Mitchell was named Person of the Year during the 2022 MusiCares gala. The event took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas and raised funds for the MusiCare charity’s programmes and relief endeavours.

The evening was attended by several top-flight musicians, including Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell.

During the gala, the audience enjoyed a singalong to Mitchell’s classic hit ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ while the 78-year-old took to the stage for the first time in nine years just in time to sing the final line: “Put up a parking lot”.

In her acceptance speech, Mitchell said of the singalong: “Everybody was splendid; it just kept getting better and better and better. I can retire now and just let other people do it.”

The 2022 Grammys ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight (April 3rd).

Foo Fighters had also been set to perform live during the ceremony, but the band have since cancelled their appearance, along with all upcoming tour dates, following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week. However, the Grammys are expected to pay tribute to Hawkins during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be highlighted by a performance from Lady Gaga, who has been nominated for five awards this year. Joining Gaga in the Grammy performances are Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, John Legend and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Here's your #GRAMMYs Sunday lineup. pic.twitter.com/r8wlK1CypG — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 31, 2022