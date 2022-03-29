Billie Eilish becomes first Oscar winner born in the 2000s









Father Time comes for us all, and if you haven’t had your daily dose of feeling old, then here it is: thanks to her win in Best Original Song for ‘No Time to Die’, Billie Eilish has become the first person born in the 2000s to take home an Oscar.

Eilish, who was born in 2001, is not the youngest Oscar winner ever. That distinction goes to Tatum O’Neal, who won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award at the age of 10 thanks to her role in the 1973 film Paper Moon. Shirley Temple won a non-competitive Oscar at the age of six for the inaugural Academy Juvenile Award, which was retired in 1961.

‘No Time to Die’, the title song to 2021’s James Bond film No Time to Die, became the third Bond theme to take home an Academy Award. Previously, Adele won for ‘Skyfall’, the title track to 2012’s Skyfall, while Sam Smith won for ‘Writing’s on the Wall’, the theme to 2015’s Spectre.

With ‘No Time to Die’ winning Best Original Song, No Time to Die becomes the third James Bond film in a row to take home an award in that category. No Bond film has won an Oscar in any other category since Skyfall tied with Zero Dark Thirty in the Best Sound Editing category at the 85th Academy Awards.

‘No Time to Die’ has landed a number of additional awards this year, including the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Song, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Eilish co-wrote wrote the song with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell.

During her speech, Eilish thanked former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who guested on the track. Eilish and O’Connell also thanked their parents during their speech.