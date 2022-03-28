Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song for 'No Time to Die' at the 94th Academy Awards









Billie Eilish has collected the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her track ‘No Time to Die’, performing the track in spectacular fashion at the ceremony. The 94th Academy Awards provided a reminder that music is just as important to the show as film!

Prior to Eilish’s win, there were some serious contenders like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Van Morrison, however, the iconic pop singer has edged them all out for the win. It will be another important award for the singer whose resumé is already very impressive for her age.

The film has been widely applauded by critics with Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond providing several shocking moments that will redefine the series forever.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, ‘No Time to Die’ stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Jeffrey Wright.

Below find Billie Eilish, the winner for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2022.

Best Original Song winner: Billie Eilish

Nominations:

‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

‘Down to Joy’ – Van Morrison (Belfast)

‘Somehow You Do’ – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die

BILLIE EILISH THAT BELT OMG pic.twitter.com/JGZw4E4lf1 — paola 38 (@hterodrigo) March 28, 2022