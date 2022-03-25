New James Bond Amazon series will be a competition show









Amazon is wasting no time following their acquisition of MGM, with the company aiming to create a streaming series about the James Bond franchise. Though, whilst you may be thinking of some sort of action-packed 007 spin-off, the billion-dollar company has actually got an unscripted, adventure-based competition reality show.

Discussed in a recent report from Variety, the new show will be called 007’s Road To A Million, with the concept to follow a quest across the globe by several contestants engaging in mental and physical challenges for the chance to win $1 million.

“We’re looking for teams of two to take on this exciting mission, jet setting across the globe, facing challenges and using general knowledge for your chance to win the cash!” the website for hopeful applicants states, with Bond producers producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson firmly behind the new series.

In discussion with Variety, producer David Glover explained, “I first had this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the UK Originals team took it to a whole other level. To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true”.

Marking the final film of his stint as the iconic James Bond, Daniel Craig bowed out as the fictional British spy in No Time to Die, his fifth and final outing as the character. His first outing, Casino Royale, released in 2006, became one of the most successful stylistic reboots in cinema history, leading the franchise through its weird, rambunctious adolescent transition and into something far more adult.

With Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden being rumoured as favourites to take up the mantle as the next James Bond, the character may be in need of a larger shake-up, far away from the gruff, tall, handsome stereotype that they have forever embodied.