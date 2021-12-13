James Bond could be non-binary in the future









It’s only been around three months since the release of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as Great Britain’s finest secret agent, with the rumour mill just starting to churn as to his replacement. Whilst the likes of Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Daniel Kaluuya remain frontrunners to take over in the iconic role, James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli has suggested that the character could actually be “non-binary” in the future.

Appearing on the Girls on Film podcast, Broccoli confirmed that the future of the series would be with a male lead, though when questioned by host Anna Smith about the prospect of a non-binary character, the producer replied, “Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor”.

Though the term can mean different things to different people, a general definition of someone who describes themselves as ‘nonbinary’ is an individual who identifies as neither exclusively male nor female.

The latest views of Broccoli come after her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she told the publication that Bond could be played by an actor of “any ethnicity”. As she told the magazine, “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond, I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles”.

Discussing the lack of acting roles for women, Broccoli adds, “I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race]”.

Taking their time before they announce the successor to Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli and her team are in no rush, with No Time to Die still fresh in the minds of film fans across the world. Starring Daniel Craig alongside an ensemble cast of Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, No Time to Die has been one of the most highest-earning films of 2021.