Johnny Marr releases brand new single 'Night and Day'









Johnny Marr - 'Night and Day' 8.3

Johnny Marr has returned with a brand new single, ‘Night and Day’, the most recent release from his upcoming studio album Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4.

“I need songs after all the news, news, news. It gets too real in the hotspots,” Marr explains in a press release. “I’m trying to be positive, for me and my audience, really. My personality is such that it occurs to me to think that way. I’m not just writing with positivity for the sake of a song. It’s real, and it’s also very necessary.”

That positivity is all over the radiant new track. Featuring a perfect balance between the jangle of Marr’s past and the more direct drive of his most recent music, ‘Night and Day’ also keys into one of Marr’s natural gifts: hooks. Whether it’s the gnarly bass line, the chorus melody, the call and response vocals between him and Primal Scream’s Simone Marie, or of course the layers of guitar tracks, ‘Night and Day’ just shines.

Marr has already gifted us with half of Fever Dreams, with the first batch of songs coming out in the Part 1 and Part 2 EPs. ‘Night and Day’ is the featured single from Part 3. The entire Fever Dreams double album will be available in February, by which time Marr will be gearing up for a UK tour with Blondie set for April.

After that, Marr will be heading out as the opening act for The Killers on their summer tour later this year. It’s a busy time for Marr, but as long as the man keep cranking out quality earworms like this, there will be no complaining from me. It’s been wonderfully shimmering tunes nonstop for months, and Marr is truly in a giving mood since he keeps dropping great tracks like this.

Check out the video for ‘Night and Day’ down below. Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4 will be available on February 25th.