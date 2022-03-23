Johnny Marr is writing new material with Modest Mouse again









Johnny Marr and Modest Mouse are working together again on new material. Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, along with Marr, was asked about the prospect of reuniting for the 15th anniversary of 2007’s ‘We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank’. Both men responded affirmatively.

“We’ve already started working on some stuff together,” Brock said. “We just finished a song, ‘Rivers of Rivers’ – actually I think it’s just ‘Rivers of…’ – but it’s in a pen-pal sort of way. International travel isn’t what it once was at the moment.”

Marr reiterated that travel isn’t what it was, but hopes to fly over to Modest Mouse when the opportunity arises. Marr had previously referred to his stint in Modest Mouse as “the best time” of his life. Marr says Modest Mouse are the one band he would rejoin, indirectly quashing the last remaining rumours of a potential reunion of The Smiths.

In other Marr related news, the guitarist recently got into a public spat with former Smiths vocalist Morrissey. The singer says it is inappropriate, considering that they stopped working together in 1987. Marr responded to this allegation by querying the singer’s choice of “open letter” when he could have written to him on “social media”.

Unlike many other bands from that era, The Smiths have yet to reform, and neither Morrissey nor Marr have shown any indication in recent times to suggest that the Manchester quartet that issued Meat is Murder and The Queen Is Dead will reunite for a full band reunion. Vocalist Morrissey worked with The Smiths rhythm section, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce, on ‘The Last of The International Playboys’, but communication between the two chief writers has been strained in recent times.

Marr is currently preparing himself for an upcoming British tour, one that will see the guitarist performing Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. The guitarist will likely perform some of the anthems The Smiths made popular, as well singing some of the songs in his own back catalogue. The guitarist also be headlining this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff.

Stream Marr and Modest Mouse on YouTube below.