Johnny Marr and The Cure to feature in new Teenage Cancer Trust book









Johnny Marr recently contributed to a book a new book that intends to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. The former Smiths guitarist joins members of The Cure and Blossoms in committing their thoughts to print. The book also features lyrical contributions from Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Amy MacDonald, Suede and others.

Seminal artist Pete McKee and Teenage Cancer Trust worked on the book together, and it purportedly contains 19 lyrics that were performed on the stage for the charity over the past 20 years. The book will also contain lyrics from cancer survivor Holly Wellington, who was personally helped by the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Her song, ‘Empty Words’, detailed her experiences with cancer, and the artist wrote the foreword to the book in question. The impending concerts will be the first in three years, as the 2020 edition was delayed due to a national Lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The delay concerned founder Roger Daltrey, but he’s determined to work hard on the latest edition, in the hope that it will make up for the past concerts. “But we haven’t given up,” he announced. “My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries.” The book will be released on 21st March and will have a market value at £25.

In other Johnny Marr related news, the guitar player recently engaged in a war of words with fellow Smiths bandmate Morrissey. The singer wrote a public letter asking the guitarist to avoid mentioning him in interviews, as the two have barely spoken since the late 1980s.

Marr felt sufficiently amused by the written exchange to describe it as “fake news”, and described the process of writing open letters as a hallmark of the past. He described it as “1953”, feeling that Morrissey would be better served by opening a social media account, which would give him the chance to speak more openly and freely to the public at hand.