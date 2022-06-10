Johnny Depp's lawyers deny the influence of social media over jury verdict









Johnny Depp’s lawyers disagree with the assertion that social media helped influence the verdict of the court case.

“Social media played no role whatsoever [in the jury’s verdict],” Ben Chew told Good Morning America. “This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides, and as Camille said [earlier in the interview], it was overwhelmingly in Mr. Depp’s favour.”

Chew sat with Camille Vasquez, as the two discussed the courtcase that saw his client being awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages. He was adamant the jurors based their decision on integrity and thought, and were unwilling to compromise their ideals because of social media algorithms.

As a result of the bitter defamation trial with Amber Heard, and the accusations of domestic violence in their relationship, Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts series and his absence from Hollywood in recent years.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Depp felt the need to take to TikTok and record his first video, a thank you message to fans across the world who have supported him over the past year.

Sharing the video that showed him on his recent UK tour with Jeff Beck, the adjoining caption read, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together”.