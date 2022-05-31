Johnny Depp plays live with Jeff Beck again









Johnny Depp is a man of many talents—a fact that was made even clearer on May 29th and May 30th, when Depp appeared on stage with Jeff Beck for shows along his European tour.

The shows took place in Sheffield and London, respectively, with Depp joining to play guitar on a variety of songs. The plan was kept pretty well under wraps. Later, Beck commented, “We kept it quiet for obvious reasons.”

Although Depp is still awaiting the verdict on his defamation trail against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor caught a flight shortly following the closing arguments in order to play the shows. Beck and Depp covered John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, and more throughout the course of the show.

Johnny Depp assisted on his guitar skills with covers of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’, and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’. However, they didn’t stop there. The pair also tackled the track ‘Heddy Lamar’, and covers of Killing Joke’s ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’, and The Beatles’ ‘A Day In The Life’.

Although there isn’t too much professional documentation of the shows in question, there are plenty of clips and fan videos to take a look at for those who are curious about Depp’s guitar skills and stage presence. In one of the clips, you can even see him being introduced on stage and offering up a little glimpse of his singing voice, which is a pleasant surprise.

After the hectic whirlwind of a trial like the one between Depp and Heard, it makes sense that Depp would want a break where he could simply focus on performing, being onstage, and having a little bit of fun.

If you want to check out the full clip of Johnny Depp playing a show alongside Jeff Beck, you can find it down below.