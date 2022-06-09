Johnny Depp thanks "treasured" supporters in TikTok video









Having recently come out on top of the bitter defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is now looking to revive his career in Hollywood.

First, however, Depp felt the need to take to TikTok and record his first video, a thank you message to fans across the world who have supported him over the past year. Sharing the video that showed him on his recent UK tour with Jeff Beck, the adjoining caption read, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together”.

Continuing, the social media statement concluded, “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”.

Although Depp has seen great support throughout the trial, Amber Heard has conversely received little support in comparison, with the recent social media statement from Depp proving hard for her and her team to take.

Speaking to People Magazine, a spokesperson for Depp’s ex-wife explained, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out”.

Heard is reportedly planning to appeal the decision made by the court after she lost the defamation against Depp over domestic abuse allegations.

