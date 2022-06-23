Johnny Depp announces 2023 tour with Hollywood Vampires









Shortly following the completion of his defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has planned a European tour next summer with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

Also featuring the likes of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, the rock group, which was formed in 2012, had planned to take part in a UK and European tour in 2021 before the Covid-19 pandemic put this on hold.

Releasing a statement at the time, the band commented, “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer…We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honoured through your original point of purchase”.

New dates for the band’s 2023 tour have recently been released, with six shows having been scheduled across Germany and Luxembourg. Taking place from June 20th – June 30th, the tour begins in Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen before ending at the Summer in the City festival in Mainz.

Having recently come out on top of the bitter defamation trial Amber Heard, Depp is now looking to revive his career in the entertainment industry.

Depp thanked his fans on TikTok, sharing a video that showed him on his recent UK tour with Jeff Beck, the adjoining caption read, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together”.

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale on Monday, June 27th at 11am CET.

