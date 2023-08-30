John Williams’ favourite Steven Spielberg movie









Steven Spielberg and John Williams are giants in their respective fields. Spielberg has helmed some of the most well-loved and commercially successful films of all time, from the colossal Jurassic Park to the otherworldly E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Williams has penned some of the most recognisable compositions in music, including the iconic Star Wars and Harry Potter scores. Really, they’re each other’s only peers – few other filmmakers are as widely beloved.

The two filmmaking stalwarts have helped each other to establish their iconic status. Williams has scored an extraordinary number of Spielberg’s films – all but five – gaining Oscars for three of them in Jaws, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, and Schindler’s List. The two have honed a magical working relationship for their shared belief in bringing humanity into blockbusters – both Spielberg’s visuals and Williams’ compositions are full of life.

Williams has previously spoken about his admiration for his long-standing collaborator. He gushed over Spielberg in an interview with The Guardian, dubbing him a “very warm, sweet man”, much like his cinema. He continued to explain how this has bred Spielberg’s success, stating: “The success of his films is not so much the result of craft and artifice. Rather, it’s because of his basic humanity.”

He continued: “He’s a fantastic person, and that is what’s delivered to the audience. It’s been a very happy relationship over 30 years, though I take nothing for granted: there are a lot of composers in the world and he may wish to use some others.”

Though the two film giants have enjoyed a happy relationship for decades, Williams is particularly enthusiastic about two of Spielberg’s masterpieces: the 1977 sci-fi Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the 1993 historical drama Schindler’s List. On the former, Williams suggested: “It was more than just Cellophane going through a projecting machine, it had a kind of life.” The film is also well-loved by director David Fincher and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Schindler’s List is widely considered one of the greatest films of all time and rightfully won both Spielberg and Williams their own Oscars. Williams dubs it “one of those rare occasions where you can run the whole film, stop it anywhere and find something quite beautiful in it”.

Williams was so impressed by the picture that he didn’t feel worthy to score it: “When he showed me Schindler’s List, I was so moved I could barely speak. I remember saying to him, ‘Steven, you need a better composer than I am to do this film.’ And he said, ‘I know, but they’re all dead.’” Luckily, Williams let go of his reservations and delivered yet another breathtaking Spielberg score.

It’s not hard to see why family favourite Close Encounters of the Third Kind and critics’ choice Schindler’s List are tied for Williams’ favourite Spielberg film – together, they demonstrate the cinematic and commercial power of their partnership.