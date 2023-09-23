John Lydon picks his favourite Bob Dylan song









The unkempt hair, atavistic snarl, and churlish desire to put noses out of joint define John Lydon Bob Dylan as the ultimate punk. If the movement was about going against the grain and making a creative statement against the status quo, then Dylan certainly helped to kickstart it a decade before it began in earnest.

As the poet John Cooper Clarke opined when he recently spoke to Far Out: “Without a doubt, he’s a punk. The stuff he did with The Paul Butterfield Blues Band and going electric at Newport Folk Festival, where he got a kind of bad time, but he denies it. He comes off, and someone is interviewing him, and he just denies it. Everyone has been having a go at him for playing a Telecaster, and he just denied the stick ever happened.”

Indeed, his bold you go your way, and I’ll go mine attitude shares a decided kinship with the likes of John Lydon. And it perhaps comes as little surprise that it was after the Newport Folk Festival that the Sex Pistols frontman really started taking notice of the original vagabond. “I kinda liked Bob Dylan when he went electric,” he told us. “That’s when it mattered to me. Before then, really, it was like a pale imitation of something that was Arlo Guthrie-ish. Just a waggon driven by horses kind of music. It wasn’t my scene.”

While this critique of the acoustic years might be harsh, Lydon likes what he likes. Furthermore, he’s no stranger to saying things with an orchestrated design in mind too. “I think one of my all-time favourite songs of his was ‘Hurricane’. That was beautiful and magnificent. So, clearly, a man very capable,” he says very earnestly.

However, he then proceeds to just about let his poker face slip enough for a glint to be detected in his eye as he continues, “And as I said, years and years earlier, was it Peter, Paul and Mary? And Bob Dylan did a cover version of it somewhere, ‘The answer my friend is blowing in the wind’. In my younger years, I thought they were talking about farting.”

Aside from his crude joke, at this point in the interview, I am flummoxed by his odd admission that he thinks ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, one of the most famous songs of all time no less, was originally written by Peter, Paul and Mary and merely covered by Dylan as opposed to the opposite way around. He surely knows this not to be the case, and yet I can’t figure out what he hopes to achieve by this digression of purposeful misinformation. So, I simply let it slide, and he continues to sing me a jingle from a picante advert, politicising it to make a point about how New York claims everything hails from there.