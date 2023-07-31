John Lydon on the dangers of AI: “It will ultimately make decisions for you”









Public Image Ltd frontman John Lydon has shared his views on the increased use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the arts, warning that its use is “very dangerous”.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Lydon became impassioned with concern when asked about the possibility of such developments, stating: “Who’s in charge and who’s feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices?”.

He continued: “What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?” His solution? “My advice is make small steps against this – and get that fucking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous”.

Adding: “It’s misrepresentation and the rewriting of history done so casually. I’ve got to deal with real human beings doing that, let alone artificial intelligence taking over. That’s the other side of that coin.”

This follows a series of widespread criticism about the use of AI in the music industry from big names, including Kelly Jones of Stereophonics stating that art should be “a real person’s expression from a heart”.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has also openly said that he “hates” it, adding: “Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, ‘You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care’”.

Public Image Ltd will be releasing their new album, End Of The World, on August 11th, 2023. The record is dedicated to Lydon’s wife Nora Forster who died at the age of 80.