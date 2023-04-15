John Lydon on Meghan and Harry: “Just f*** off and shut up”









The Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has shared his thoughts regarding the very public relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking in an interview in The Telegraph, Lydon shared some sympathy with the royal pair’s decision to leave the UK and put the majority of their royal duties behind them. Despite this, the outspoken singer stated that he doesn’t “like the noise they’re making,” adding: “If you want to be normal and outside of [the Royal Family], then f*** off. Just f*** off and shut up”.

Sympathising with Meghan and Harry after relating his own experience of leaving the Sex Pistols to theirs, Lydon stated: “I’ve had to make decisions like this in the past. I had to leave the Pistols, I had to break up PiL a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable…And if that was their dilemma then please go away, alright? And we’ll love you for it. But they won’t. And I’ve never been one for kiss and tell books”.

Having never been too fond of the royals, the singer adds: “Bonnie Prince Charlie now being king. Well, he’s got his finger in very many pies. He has promised to lay off his more left-wing leanings as king but I doubt that”.

Take a listen to Lydon’s song ‘Hawaii’ that he wrote for his wife who suffered from dementia, and has since passed away, below.