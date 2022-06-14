John Lydon calls Danny Boyle's comments "disgusting"









John Lydon, the former English singer and songwriter of the late-1970s British punk band the Sex Pistols, has hit out at Danny Boyle, the director of the new Disney+ show Pistol, based on the life and times of the band.

Attempting to block the band’s back catalogue of songs from being used in the new show, Lydon lost the case brought by his former bandmates Steve Jones and Paul Cook and has since been very critical of the show.

Reacting to the criticism, Boyle recently told The Guardian: “I love Lydon for what he does and I don’t want him to like it – I want him to attack it,” with the former frontman of the band not taking the comments too fondly. Responding, Lydon added, “Oh, how fey of him! It’s disgusting, really. How can you be truthful when you don’t involve the main frontman who wrote those songs and had to take the hidings and kickings and public admonishments?”.

Though Lydon stated at the time that he hadn’t watched beyond the trailer for the new Disney+ show, he remained very bitter at the representation of the band. “It’s karaoke, really,” he criticised, adding, “The voices, the way they’re talking … it sounds like a bunch of kids from Tring, all discussing the latest calamities! That ain’t it at all! It’s so off”.

Based on Steve Jones’ book about his time in the punk band named Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the Disney+ show has received generous critical acclaim across the board, with audiences also taking well to the factually-based show.

Featuring the likes of Louis Partridge, Maisie Williams, Sydney Chandler, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Toby Wallace and Anson Boon, Pistol is streaming now on Disney+.