John Lydon alleges he has a stalker claiming to be his daughter









The former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has said he has a stalker claiming to be his daughter.

The Public Image Ltd leader said he’d had stalkers before, but the woman’s behaviour is so distressing that he’s had no choice but to file a report with the authorities. He said: “It’s the uncaring selfishness of it that is really upsetting. I’ve had stalkers in the past but this one is becoming just too irrational, and has potential for something much more serious.”

Lydon revealed his experiences during a new interview with Uncut when he was asked about the meaning of the track ‘Walls’ from Public Image’s forthcoming album, End of World, which arrives on August 11th. “We all need barriers,” he replied. “We need some degree of separation from others, if only just for a sense of security.

“At the moment I’m struggling with a stalker who is letting herself in my yard at night, running around claiming that she’s my daughter,” he continued. “And she’s in her 50s. It’s the uncaring selfishness of it that is really upsetting. I’ve had stalkers in the past but this one is becoming just too irrational, and has potential for something much more serious, so I’ve had to report it. I don’t like to get people into trouble but it’s causing me stress. It’s making me a bag of nerves.”

Later in the conversation, the punk pioneer was asked for his thoughts on the historical debate of whether New York or London started the genre. “There’s all this nonsense about how punk rock came from New York, it’s all fucking bollocks,” he said. “I came from a very strong culture, one that didn’t need America to teach us how to be punks.”

He continued: “The American punk scene was a bunch of twats in tight trousers, reading Rimbaud poetry from the depths of New York. We didn’t need America. We had exciting things in our youth that had nothing to do with America. Punk was coming out of glam. Slade, Sweet, T Rex, Bowie, Showaddywaddy, Mud.”

In other John Lydon news, he recently outlined the dangers of artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he enquired: “What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?” His solution? “My advice is make small steps against this – and get that fucking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous.”