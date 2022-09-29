John Frusciante discusses Anthony Kiedis' lack of musical ability









The Red Hot Chili Peppers were never interested in being the greatest musicians in the world. Especially in their early days, music would even take a backseat to hijinks, drugs, parties, and general anarchy that seemed to follow the group at every turn. To put it simply: if you name your group Tony Flow and the Miraculous Majestic Masters of Mayhem, and then decide that a more mature name change would be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, then you’re not overly concerned with people taking you too seriously.

That’s not to say they had no idea what they were doing. During their four-decade-long career, the group saw a number of talented musicians walk through their doors and into their band. That included future film composer Cliff Martinez, future Bob Dylan sideman Jack Sherman, Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist DeWayne McKnight, Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, Morrissey collaborator Jesse Tobias, and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, to name just a few.

A band couldn’t possibly attract that much talent without knowing what they were doing, but Anthony Kiedis and Flea skated by in the early years with an almost idiot-savant-like attitude. Flea was a phenomenally talented bass player, picking up intricate techniques like slap bass entirely by ear. But by his own admission, Flea didn’t start to take music theory seriously until he was already roughly 20 years into his musical career. As for Kiedis, he rarely sang at all on the band’s initial material, uncomfortable with his own melodic abilities.

Instead, Kiedis decided to get by on energy and enthusiasm. That meant a lot of rapping, which was on the upswing around the time that the Chili Peppers got started. Kiedis initially didn’t even attempt to sing – he would often tell jokes and monologue over the music being played by his bandmates. As songwriting became more of a concern, Kiedis still didn’t have a firm grasp on his own singing abilities by the time the group had to make their first major change in direction.

John Frusciante brought a necessary centre to the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Before his arrival, the Chili Peppers were completely enthralled with the punk-funk-quasi rap that bands like Faith No More and Living Colour arguably superseded them. Flea was a monster slap bass player, but the band had little cohesion or refinement to them as they approached a crisis point upon the death of founding member Hillel Slovak.

In comes Frusciante, a teenage wiz at musical theory with a deep understanding of melody who, perhaps somewhat incongruously, was also a massive fan of the Chili Peppers brand of hard-hitting funk. Even though he was pressured into retaining some of the thornier edges on his debut with the band, Mother’s Milk, his skills at sparseness soon forced the rest of the band to think about melody, especially lead singer Anthony Kiedis.

Kiedis was, to put it mildly, not the most gifted singer when it came to range and melodic capabilities. For most of the band’s existence, he rapped as much as he actually picked out musical notes in his vocalisations. He mostly got by on energy, charm, and ridiculous bravado, and when the band’s punk-funk was the style of choice, it worked for what they were doing. But it wouldn’t do with someone like Frusciante in the band.

“I think the original idea of having a singer like Anthony was that everybody say him as being very much like a non-musician,” Frusciante explains in a 2003 interview. “He comes at it from a standpoint of someone whose feelings for music are very concise, and he has a big capacity for feeling music, but he doesn’t know anything about music, or notes, or anything of these things.”

Frusciante explains that the juxtaposition of Kiedis’ relatively rudimentary knowledge of music and his other bandmates’ more specific knowledge is what leads to the best Chili Peppers songs. Certainly, Kiedis has improved as a melody maker. On albums like By the Way (for which Frusciante is promoting in this interview), he became more comfortable dispensing his more manic MC persona for something more befitting of a melody-based alternative rock band.

Frusciante certainly doesn’t take on any pretensions when it comes to Kiedis’ knowledge (or lack thereof) of theory and melody. He acknowledges the progression that Kiedis has made over the band’s career, from “rap type movement” to “pretty much almost exclusively melodically singing,” and ends by stating that Kiedis “has grown into a very mature songwriter”.

Check out the interview down below.