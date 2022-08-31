John Carpenter says ‘Halloween Ends’ may not be the final film of the franchise









John Carpenter has revealed that Halloween Ends may not be the final film of the Halloween film franchise. The new movie is set to release on October 14th of this year. The original Halloween film came out back in 1978 and starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut.

Carpenter recently told The New Yorker: “If a movie makes enough money, you can be assured that it will. I will have to see how much money it makes! I just don’t say anything. You know, it’s better that way sometimes. I do tend to get in trouble. Every time I open my mouth, I get in trouble. Well, I’m always kind of working on stuff. I don’t have anything to announce.”

Detailing further, Carpenter then told the Pittsburg Post Gazette, “If the movie makes money, I don’t believe it’s the end. There’s a way of when a movie makes money, it seems to resurrect the next one.” So we could well see the franchise continue into the future.

Halloween Ends will reportedly be the concluding movie to the classic slasher horror film series, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role of Laurie Strodes pitted against the legendary serial killer Michael Myers – played by James Jude Courtney. The film has been directed by David Gordon Green and will also star Kyle Richards and Will Patton.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.”

It continues, “Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”