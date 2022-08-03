Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'









Jared Leto became the subject of countless memes on the internet when he starred in the recent Marvel film Morbius where he played the role of the eponymous character. Although it received praise from some critics, most audiences treated it as a joke and perceived Leto’s method acting techniques as farcical.

In an interview, Leto reflected on the challenges of playing Morbius. He said: “It’s not easy at times, at the end of the day, when you try to get rid of your character. You learn to find a way to relax and take some distance. But the thrill for me is to go as far as I can to inhabit an intense role. On some films, it’s literally like walking on the edge of an abyss…”

Despite question marks surrounding his methods, the actor has been attached to a number of upcoming projects, including a reunion with none other than Darren Aronofsky. Leto delivered the best performance of his career in Requiem for a Dream, Aronofsky’s unparalleled exploration of substance abuse, and he is set to work with him on a new project titled Adrift.

In addition to Adrift, Leto has also been cast in a brand new Disney project called Haunted Mansion. Along with Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis has also signed onto the project, which is rumoured to be an adventure film designed as an adaptation of Disney’s popular theme park.

