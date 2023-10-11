John Carpenter admits ‘Barbie’ went “right over my head”









Legendary director John Carpenter has revealed he went to watch Greta Gerwig’s movie Barbie, stating that he found Margot Robbie’s performance to be “fabulous” but revealed part of the film went “over my head”.

In a new interview with The LA Times, Carpenter was asked whether he goes to the movies and replied, “I don’t go out. I haven’t been to a movie in a while, but I see them at my house. I’ll see it there. I watched Barbie. I can’t believe I watched Barbie.

“It’s just not my generation,” the director continued. “I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls. I didn’t know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, ‘I don’t have a vagina,’ and then at the end, ‘I’m going to go to a gynecologist!'”

Carpenter also admitted that the feminist overtones of Gerwig’s film were lost on him but offered his praise to Margot Robbie, noting to the publication, “That’s the movie to me. I mean, there’s a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing. Right over my head. But I think she’s fabulous, Margot Robbie.”

Far Out’s review of Barbie stated: “This is, believe it or not, a very complex film indeed. There’s no immediate remedy for our presently still-troubled sexual socio-political situation; if it were that easy, we might not need such a film, even if it’s one where the bright lights can occasionally detract from the vital conversation that’s taking place.

The review continued, “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”

Watch the trailer for Barbie below.