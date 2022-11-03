Jim Carrey names his five favourite books of all time









Jim Carrey has been a comedic hero for multiple generations of film fans, especially due to the wide-ranging cultural impact of projects such as Ace Ventura and The Mask, among many others. Throughout his career, Carrey has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to his craft which has helped him establish a global following.

In addition to his comic works, Carrey has also managed to shine in highly demanding films like The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. His surreal portrayal of Andy Kaufman in the latter provides more than enough substance to the argument that Carrey is among the greatest acting talents of his generation.

Although Carrey recently made a comeback with the Sonic the Hedgehog films after a relative decline in his career, the actor revealed that he is already looking forward to his retirement plans. Carrey does appear to be serious about his hiatus, but he has also hinted that he would make a return for the right kind of project.

Over the years, Carrey has been asked about his favourite films and books on multiple occasions. His selection of the latter has been recorded by fans on Goodreads, where he cited F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ as a top pick. The actor said: “I’ve already lived out [this book], and still I beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

Interestingly, Carrey also highlighted a book by the highly maligned author Ayn Rand among his personal favourites. While talking about the impact of ‘The Fountainhead’ on his personal views, Carrey said: “I would be Howard Roark and not Peter Keating in [this book].”

Check out the full list below.

Jim Carrey’s favourite books:

‘A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man’ – James Joyce

‘The Great Gatsby’ – F. Scott Fitzgerald

‘As You Wish’ – Cary Elwes

‘The Fountainhead’ – Ayn Rand

‘Crime and Punishment’ – Fyodor Dostoevsky

While Rand’s novel might seem out of place in that list, Carrey expressed his admiration for true pioneers such as James Joyce and Fyodor Dostoevsky. The actor championed Joyce’s seminal novel ‘A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man’ as a bonafide masterpiece.

When asked about the magic of Joyce’s literature, Carrey described it as a metaphysical experience. He commented: “[The author] says the greatest of art, the masterpieces, are the ones that stop you. It causes a stasis in your brain. Stops time and makes it last longer.”

