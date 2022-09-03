Jim Carrey names his three favourite films of his career









Jim Carrey is one of the most beloved icons in the film industry, known for his wonderful performances in era-defining projects such as Peter Weir’s The Truman Show. Over the years, Carry has worked with some of the finest filmmakers in various genres – ranging from popular comedies to psychological thrillers and complex dramas.

In recent years, Carrey has launched a substantial comeback after a period of professional decline. In addition to delivering a stellar performance as the primary antagonist of the Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptation series, the actor also published a strange, surreal memoir titled Memoirs and Misinformation.

Earlier this year, the actor revealed that he was seriously considering retirement. “I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he declared. Carrey added: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

After the announcement, the actor’s fans took to social media platforms to reflect on his legacy as one of Hollywood’s singular talents. While there are several online rankings of his greatest performances, we have compiled a selection of his work that the actor himself considers his favourite roles of his career.

Carrey highlighted the brilliance of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by saying: “Michel [Gondry]is just a creative genius, I think, but people really haven’t discovered him on a mass level yet. He comes in every day with something that just kind of spins you around and makes you go, Wow, somebody’s thinking, man! Thank you! This is great! Somebody’s bringing something to the table.”

Check out the full list below.

Jim Carrey’s three favourite films:

The Cable Guy (Ben Stiller, 1996)

Ave Ventura: Pet Detective (Tom Shadyac, 1994)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004)

He also selected Ace Ventura: Pet Detective among his favourite works, citing it as his real breakthrough performance. The real surprise is his inclusion of The Cable Guy instead of the superior masterpiece that is The Truman Show.

Carrey explained: “I think Ben Stiller did an amazing job, and it’s populated with the greatest comedy actors of our day when they were just coming into their power. I love that character. That character is all of us: we were all raised by the TV.”

