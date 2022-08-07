Exploring Peter Weir’s insane plans for ‘The Truman Show’









Peter Weir is widely known as one of the leading pioneers of the New Wave in Australian cinema, responsible for bringing us wonderfully unique films like Picnic at Hanging Rock. However, some of Weir’s most beloved projects came during his American period, when his works were introduced to a broader audience.

One of his most memorable creations is the 1998 masterpiece The Truman Show, a fantastic satirical take on the nature of our reality and the pernicious consequences of mass media. With each passing year, Weir’s seminal investigations in The Truman Show become more relevant to our own deteriorating social conditions.

Starring Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, the film imagines a scenario where a man’s entire life has been spent as the subject of the world’s most popular reality show, but he does not know the illusory boundaries of his existence. His psychological and emotional development has been completely controlled by the specific media programming of the show.

In an interview, Weir spoke about the cultural commentary: “I just try to poke a stick in the eye of the beast. Just to laugh. It’s a dark laugh. But as long as you laugh, they ain’t got you. When I read the script, I had an intellectual appreciation of its theme, but I was also looking for an emotional connection.”

He added: “What stuck with me was the risk Truman took when he realised his situation. The desperate desire for freedom that was so deep he was prepared to risk his life and, in doing so, to overcome his greatest fear. I remember someone saying to me, ‘This is a very bizarre movie’, though its story is very old. But the setting is new and it reflects our times.”

While the film’s premise is hauntingly relevant now due to the proliferation of social media platforms and Twitch streams, Peter Weir had other radical plans for his magnum opus. He wanted to double down on the relationship between voyeuristic perversion and media consumption by installing cameras in the theatre.

According to those initial plans, Weir wanted to highlight that we are also a part of The Truman Show by cutting to the actual audience watching the film before going back to the screening. Although those plans never came to fruition, the similarities between our world and Truman’s simulation aren’t secret anymore.

