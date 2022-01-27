Jesus Jones invite Blur to a memorial gig for Andy Ross









Jesus Jones paid tribute to Andy Ross on Twitter, leading others to pay their respects to the former Sounds writer and boss of Food Records. In a follow-up post on social media, Jesus Jones wrote to Blur, asking if they would like to collaborate on a memorial gig: “Hey [Blur], what do you say we get Food back together, and do something for Andy? Just a thought”.

They expanded the tweet to invite other bands into the mix. Blur drummer Dave Rowntree represented Blur when he wrote: “Really sad to learn of the passing of my friend and mentor Andy Ross. He was one of the good ones – generous, warm, and kind. They broke the mould”.

More Than a Woman author Caitlin Moran was similarly effusive in her words, stating: “So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Ross – when I was a 16-year-old hack during Britpop, he properly looked after and out for me, was superb company, had excellent musical taste, and was basically who you hope the music industry is full of, but sadly isn’t”.

Radio presenter Matt Everitt wrote, “So sad to hear about Andy Ross. Clever, funny, genuine and really one of the good guys. It’s no understatement to say his work at Food Records – bringing a bit of art and smart pop into the 90s mainstream – changed music for the better and forever. Love to Helen and his family”.

Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, uploaded his tribute on Instagram, writing: “Gutted my friend [Andy Ross] passed last night. One of the all-time good guys in the music game. Will miss him”.

A former musician, the London-born Ross worked as a music journalist, before head Food Records, a music division formed in the mid-1980s by David Balfe. He is probably best remembered for signing Blur in March 1990. Impressed by their stagecraft, Ross felt that Blur could corner a market of the burgeoning British music industry. Blur were an immensely popular band in the 1990s and enjoyed a US hit with the choppy ‘Song 2’ in 1997.

