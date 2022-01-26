Jesus Jones lead tributes to Food Records boss Andy Ross









Former Sounds writer and Food Records boss, Andy Ross, has died at the tender age of 66. Best known for signing Blur and Jesus Jones to his label, Ross was a well-regarded figure in the industry.

Paying tribute to their colleague, Jesus Jones decided to post a eulogy on their Twitter page. “We’re heartbroken at the loss of Andy Ross, one half of the mighty Food Records. Without him, we’d have never been able to do what we did. We’ll always be grateful, and we’ll always miss him. Goodbye boss”.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree also posted his thoughts on social media: “Really sad to learn of the passing of my friend and mentor Andy Ross. He was one of the good ones – generous, warm, and kind. They broke the mould”.

Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, meanwhile, uploaded his tribute on Instagram, writing: “Gutted my friend [Andy Ross] passed last night. One of the all-time good guys in the music game. Will miss him”.

More Than a Woman author Caitlin Moran was similarly effusive in her words, stating: “So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Ross – when I was a 16-year-old hack during Britpop, he properly looked after and out for me, was superb company, had excellent musical taste, and was basically who you hope the music industry is full of, but sadly isn’t.”

Radio presenter Matt Everitt wrote, “So sad to hear about Andy Ross. Clever, funny, genuine and really one of the good guys. It’s no understatement to say his work at Food Records – bringing a bit of art and smart pop into the 90s mainstream – changed music for the better and forever. Love to Helen and his family.”

In his eulogy, John Robb heralded Ross as “so full of music and life with a heart of gold and a very loud exuberant and deeply intelligent person that he was a life force. A howling gale of opinion, music and great anecdotes and a magnet for the beautiful madness that often overshadowed his bands. How much of early Blur was actually him was often hard to tell.”

Hailing from south London, Ross performed with Disco Zombies while attending the University of Leicester from 1975-78, before working as a part-time journalist. Food Records founder David Balfe took Ross on as a partner, and Ross continued to lead Food Records as a sub-label to EMI during the 1990s.

