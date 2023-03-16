Jerry Garcia believed he would be “intimidated” by Gary Numan: “I feel tremendously insecure”









The late leader of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, was a man with eclectic musical taste. After all, he enjoyed an extensive career that saw him dip his toes into an array of genres. Mostly known for the vast form of psychedelia he and the Dead sent forth into the ether during their LSD-loving heyday, outside of this, Garcia had a penchant for Americana, R&B and even a light dose of world music.

Outside of his personal musical exploits, over the years, Garcia made it clear that his record collection was extensive, proving to be a buff of anything and everything that tickled the senses. From Cheap Trick to Pink Floyd, Garcia was a fan of most of the greats, with a penchant for artists with a knack for innovative songwriting. Whilst the bearded countercultural pioneer discussed his love for many prominent artists over the years, his admission that he was a fan of Gary Numan never fails to surprise.

Musically and aesthetically, the straight-laced Numan seems greatly at odds with Garcia’s art and character. Still, something about the ‘Cars’ musician’s efforts left the Grateful Dead leader mesmerised. During an interview with the NME in 1981, Garcia outlined his love for the industrial pioneer, explaining that he liked him “a lot” and that he found his music “really interesting”. He also explained that Numan’s “conviction” particularly impressed him.

Garcia said: “I like Gary Numan a lot. Sure do. No (I haven’t seen him in concert), but I would like to. I think his stuff is really interesting. I think he’s got a real thing. (So) I like people who have a real conviction about what they do. Convinced that they have something to say and a real way to say it.”

The most interesting point in the conversation followed. After it was put to Garcia that he should contact Numan about a collaboration, he instantly shunned the idea. Garcia revealed that he’d be “intimidated” by Numan before briefly outlining some of his insecurities. It was one of the most candid admissions the Grateful Dead leader ever made. He replied: “Oh no! I’d be intimidated by him. Shit yeah… These guys all seem so much more together than I feel. I feel like someone who is constantly on the verge of losing it, of blowing it. I feel tremendously insecure. When I see people perform with such panache… I don’t see how they do it. It takes tremendous nerve, tremendous balls”.

Despite Garcia’s feelings, a collaboration between him and Gary Numan would have been one for the ages.