Jeremy Renner has “no regrets” about near-fatal snowplough accident









Star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jeremy Renner, has maintained that he has “no regrets” about the near-fatal snowplough accident that hospitalised him on January 1st, 2023. He also said he would “do it again” to save his nephew.

The actor told ABC News that he was a “dummy” for stepping in front of his snowplough while it was still moving to help his nephew from his vehicle. He conceded that he “forgot to apply the parking break” before the accident occurred.

“It was my mistake, and I paid for it,” said Renner, who broke more than 30 bones in the incident. He also revealed that he yelled, “Not today, motherf***er” as the plough crushed his body.

“I believe I could see my eye with my other eye”, he continued. “I was awake through every moment and recall thinking, ‘What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?’.”

Renner expressed that he is “overwhelmed with such goodness” and that he owes his life to the “immediate actions” of other people, who are why he’s still alive.

“Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family! I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness”, he added. “It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude.”

Jeremy Renner is now undergoing therapy for his injuries.