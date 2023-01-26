Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew during snowplough incident









A new report has revealed that the Avengers star Jeremy Renner was attempting to save his nephew from injury when he was crushed by a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

Left in critical condition in a hospital ICU following the incident, Renner broke over 30 bones in his body. A report from the Nevada sheriff’s office, delivered via CNN, stated that the actor was trying to tow his nephew’s truck out of thick snow when his snowplough began sliding down a hill. As a result, Renner left the vehicle, forgetting to set the emergency handbrake in panic.

Realising that the snowplough was out of control, Renner tried to re-enter the sliding vehicle but got caught under the left side of its tracks. “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report stated. “He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene”.

With a collapsed chest and crushed upper torso, Renner found breathing especially difficult after the incident and was airlifted to a hospital, where he remained for two weeks. Sharing regular updates about his condition, Renner reported on January 17th that he had returned home from the hospital, providing regular updates on his Instagram account.

Best known for his character, Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner was gifted his own TV show in 2021, where he starred alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Vera Farmiga. He was introduced to the MCU back in 2012 when he appeared in the epic team-up movie The Avengers with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, among others.

Renner’s Hawkeye is next due to appear in the MCU for 2025s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.