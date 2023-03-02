Jeremy Renner is doing “whatever it takes” to recover from snowplough injuries









Actor Jeremy Renner has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to recover from the injuries he sustained in a serious snowplough accident at the start of the year.

Renner, who is best known for his role as Hawkeye in The Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was crushed by his snowplough in an accident on New Year’s Day. It was related to the severe weather conditions whilst the actor was on Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

After the incident, he was airlifted to the hospital, as he was in a “critical but stable” condition. At the time, he had suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries,” leading to emergency surgery the following day. It was later reported at the end of January that Renner had been trying to tow his nephew’s truck out of thick snow when his snowplough began sliding down a hill, leading to his injuries. Renner then returned to his home by the middle of January.

Now, it appears that the actor is making significant steps towards his recovery, telling fans on social media that he will do “whatever it takes” to get back to normal. Sharing an update on his Instagram story on Monday, February 27th, Renner recorded a video of himself training on an exercise bike. In the clip, he enlightened fans about his determination to recover once and for all.

The video was followed by a photograph of Renner sitting in front of a fire with a book, The Book of Awakening, which he captioned with: “Mental recovery too”.

The latest update from Jeremy Renner comes not long after friend and Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd, issued an update on his health. “I talked to him yesterday; he’s doing all right,” Rudd told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s doing well. He’s the best guy, and he’s awesome.”