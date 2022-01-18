Jenny Hval shares new single and announces new album









Jenny Hval - 'Year of Love' 6.7

Norwegian musician and novelist Jenny Hval announces her new album Classic Objects, out on March 11th, 2022, and today unveils the video for the new single ‘Year of Love’, the album’s opener.

The song was originally based on an incident at one of Hval’s concerts. A couple proposed in front of Hval during the show, and it got the singer thinking about her own marriage and the influence it has had on her art over the years.

Well, only someone like Hval can take a beautiful moment, connect with a beautiful moment from her own life, and somehow still find terror in it. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”

Classic Objects as a whole will be dissecting these kinds of thoughts, and because of the current world we live in, it would have been impossible for Hval not to acknowledge the pandemic and the effects that it’s had on her as a writer. “In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me.’”

“This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs.”

Check out the video for ‘Year of Love’, plus the tracklisting for Classic Objects, down below. Classic Objects is set for a March 11th release.

Classic Objects tracklisting:

1. ‘Year of Love’

2. ‘American Coffee’

3. ‘Classic Objects’

4. ‘Cemetery of Splendour’

5. ‘Year of Sky’

6. ‘Jupiter’

7. ‘Freedom’

8. ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Owned’