Jennifer Siebel Newsom breaks down in tears at Harvey Weinstein rape trial









Jennifer Siebel Newsom gave one of the most emotional witness statements of the Harvey Weinstein trial so far after she broke down in tears while taking the stand on Monday (November 14th).

The 47-year-old documentary maker and wife of Californian Governor, Gavin Newsom, told the court that she was raped by Weinstein in a hotel room 17 years ago and that it has had a devastating impact on her life ever since.

Newsom alleges that she was lured to a private suite at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills under the pretence of a meeting where she assumed others would be present to discuss forthcoming projects.

However, when she arrived, she found herself alone. Then Weinstein emerged from the bathroom wearing nothing but a robe. He then began masturbating and groping her without any consent. She shakingly recalled: “I’m trembling. I’m like a rock, I’m frigid. This is my worst nightmare. I’m just this blow-up doll!”

The impact that the alleged incident had on her was palpable in court, as she yelled: “He knows this is not normal. He knows this is not consent.” Proceedings then had to be briefly halted as she broke down in tears.

Weinstein’s lawyers have since begun to cross-examine Newsom and have claimed that the incident was consensual. They have argued that she slept with him to advance her documentarian career. Newsom has continually refuted this.

So far, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault in the current California trial involving five women. He has already been convicted to 23 years in New York, but he is appealing the sentence.

