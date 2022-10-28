Harvey Weinstein defence centres on his abnormal testicles









The lawyers of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein have accused the aggrieved party of being unreliable on account of failing to mention his abnormal testicles.

According to Variety, the topic has already been raised a number of times and is expected to remain the focus of Weinstein’s defence. Addressing the jury, deputy D.A. Paul Thompson discussed the detail of a 1999 surgery in which surgeons were forced to relocate portions of Weinstein’s genitalia “because of an infection.” Thompson clarified that the former Hollywood producer’s “testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs.”

Taking to the stand on October 24th, a European model known as Jane Doe #1 accused Weinstein of violent sexual assault. Speaking via a translator, she recalled the events of 2013, saying that Weinstein forced her to “suck him and suck his balls.” in a hotel room. She added, “He forced me to do what he asked…I was crying, choking.”

Following Doe’s testimony, Weinstein’s lawyer Alan Jackson accused her of changing her story, referring to one of her conversations with police. According to Jackson, she told them, “his balls were in your mouth.” After accusing her of altering this specific detail, Jackson declared, “The reason that you changed your story is because you realised at some point that Mr. Weinstein does not have testicles in his scrotum.”

Jane Doe went on to disagree, arguing that she had mentioned the specifics of Weinstein’s genitalia to law enforcement in her initial statements: “I recall that he didn’t have one,” she said. “It was like empty skin.” She later noted: “I was confused. It wasn’t in my mind to call for help… I was fighting. I was being grabbed by him… I regret that I didn’t fight and stand up for myself.”

Earlier in October, Mel Gibson was called to testify against Weinstein after one of the accusers, Jane Doe #3, revealed details of the mogul’s assault on the actor. According to prosecutors, Gibson claimed that Jane Doe #3 was giving Weinstein a massage in a hotel in Beverly Hills in 2010. On leaving for the bathroom, a naked Weinstein followed her and masturbated. He pleaded not guilty.

