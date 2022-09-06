Jennifer Lawrence reveals she had two miscarriages before giving birth to her son









Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before the birth of her son. Speaking to Vogue in a new cover story, the Oscar-winning actor said that she got pregnant in her early ’20s and had a “miscarriage alone in Montreal” before she got get an abortion.

Lawrence fell pregnant a second tie during the filming of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. Shortly after, she suffered a second miscarriage, at which point she had to undergo surgery to remove tissue from her uterus.

The actor opened up about the two miscarriages during a conversation about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Following the ruling – which didn’t outlaw abortion nationwide but allowed individual states to determine its legality on a federal basis – Lawrence’s home state of Kentucky banned abortions.

The decision, Lawrence explained, drew even more attention to a rift in her Republican-voting family that began when Donald Trump was elected. Lawrence expressed outrage that young women are being given fewer and fewer options when it comes to abortion and procedures that could allow them to have children.

Lawrence recalled: “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” Lawrence said. “Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Some have suggested that much of Lawrence’s frustration with the Roe V Wade ruling is actually directed at her relatives in Louisville, Kentucky. The actor was apparently attempting to heal the divisions in her family when the Supreme Court Ruling was announced and bought her back to square one. “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.” Lawrence told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”