Jennifer Lawrence got high on the set of 'Don't Look Up'









In an attempt at method acting, or just a way to covertly chill out on set, actor Jennifer Lawrence has recently revealed that she got high on the set of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up whilst playing the character of Kate Dibiasky, a scientist and stoner.

Directed by Adam McKay, the same mind behind Anchorman, Step Brothers and The Big Short, his brand new feature film stars a staggering ensemble cast including, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and many more. Discussing the film at a Q&A in LA, the director began explaining how Lawrence embodied her character by smoking on set, as reported by Yahoo! Movies.

Asking permission from McKay before getting high on set, Lawrence smoked before appearing in a scene that featured no dialogue, with the director stating: “So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,’ which we always do…And I was like, ‘No, you can get high’”.

Continuing, Adam McKay added: “I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, ‘Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you’. And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can’t do it. It would be too mean.’ So I left you alone”.

Understandably on a set that included so many comedians and Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lawrence also stated: “I was a real target,” before adding: “Everyone was fucking with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to fuck with”.

The film itself revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, a pair of astronomers who become aware of a comet heading straight for earth and try to warn government officials, Meryl Streep’s president and Jonah Hill’s chief of staff. A highly-anticipated Christmas release, Don’t Look Up hopes to be the comedy hit of 2021 when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on December 24th.