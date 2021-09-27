Watch the new clip for Adam McKay's comedy 'Don't Look Up'







Director of The Big Short, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers, Adam McKay, has released a brand new clip for his new film Don’t Look Up at the TUDUM fan event.

With an enormous cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande, Don’t Look Up features a bombastic sci-fi story. It all revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, a pair of astronomers who become aware of a comet heading straight for earth and try to warn government officials, Meryl Streep’s president and Jonah Hill’s chief of staff.

It’s a serious statement of intent from Netflix, showing off their most impressive ensemble cast to date alongside 2020s The Midnight Sky, 2019 effort 6 Underground and 2018’s Bird Box.

Speaking recently to People Magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio reported, “Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humour and timely stories”. Continuing, the iconic actor stated, “I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie”.

With production on the film beginning late last year, it is clear that the film is based partly on the popular response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as people ignored scientific advice in favour of absurd new views.

Don’t Look Up is due for release on Netflix on December 24 on the streaming site, and in UK cinemas on December 10. Check out the brand new clip featuring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence right here.

