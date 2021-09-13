Jefferson Airplane guitarist reacts to use of 'White Rabbit' in new 'The Matrix' trailer







Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen has reacted to the use of the band’s hit song ‘White Rabbit’ in the new The Matrix Resurrections trailer. Kaukonen was the guitarist for the psychedelic rock group from 1965 onwards. Yesterday, he shared his reaction to the clip, in which he said: “We started in the Matrix. Glad to be there again!”

Fans of Jefferson Airplane responded with frenzied enthusiasm to the trailer’s use of the classic song, pointing out how the lyrics to ‘White Rabbit’ appear to line up with some of the trailer’s plot points. It was noted, for example, that the lyric “go ask Alice” syncs up with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ character reading a copy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Then there was a shot of a character’s rabbit tattoo, which lined up with the lyric “and if you go chasing rabbits”. The song was apparently inspired by the surreal and hallucinogenic atmosphere created by Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s book. Following the trailer’s release, ‘White Rabbit’ became a trending topic on Twitter.

Back in August, Jefferson Airplane members Grace Slick and Jack Casady spoke of the legacy of ‘White Rabbit’, a song that continues to be one of the most enduring songs of the hippie era. “White Rabbit’s been bringing in royalties for over 50 years. I still get to pay my bills off that one song. Now that’s a good song,” Slick said.

Since its release, ‘White Rabbit’ has been used in a stunning array of films and television shows, including The Sopranos, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and The Simpsons. The Matrix Resurrections is the latest film to use the song. It will feature Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and is due for release in UK cinemas on December 22nd this year.

The upcoming instalment is the fourth film in the sci-fi series. It follows the 1999 original and its two subsequent sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – which were both released back in 2003. You can watch the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections below.

