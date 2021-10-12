Jeff Tweedy releases two new singles









Wilco legend Jeff Tweedy has released two new songs for the Sub Pop Singles Club run with his latest efforts ‘C’Mon America’ and ‘UR-60 Unsent’.

‘C’Mon America’ comes from a previously unreleased sci-fi project that the star embarked on. Featuring a slacker rock vibe and his typical rhythmic underpinning, the song focuses on a sort of dystopian saint offering up a string of rhetorical questions to a troubled land.

The B-side, ‘UR-60 Unsent’, comes with the following description from Sub Pop Record themselves: “A pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

The innovative Sub Pop Singles Club that spawned the tracks has also seen contributions from Hand Habits, Porridge Radio, TV Priest and other indie names for the sixth edition due for release on December 7. The project aims to bring classic 45 singles back into fashion with a list of bands offering up exclusive tracks.

Tweedy is currently busy on the road with Wilco and fellow classic indie outfit Sleater-Kinney in a co-headling tour celebrating the release of their celebrated 11th album Ode to Joy.

You can check out both of Jeff Tweedy’s efforts below.

